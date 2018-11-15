Local News

Naira Gains Against The Dollar At Parallel Market… Here’s The Latest Exchange Rates

The Naira on Wednesday gained 50 kobo to exchange at N361 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had exchanged at N361.5 to the dollar on Tuesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N412.5, respectively.

At the investors’ window the naira exchanged at N364.23 to the dollar as market turnover stood at 169.98 million dollars.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N412.5, respectively.

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market due to the interventions at the market by the CBN.

Below is the full exchange rates as released by CBN in collaboration with Guardian;

(NAN)

