NDANITV’S SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT IS BACK FOR SEASON 5 AND ITS LIT!

After what has been almost a year since the 4 th season ended, NdaniTV’s popular romantic comedy series, Skinny Girl in Transit is back for a new season!

The new season features old and new cast members, including Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Ngozi Nwosu, Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson, Beverly Naya, Ayo Adesanya, Kenyan actor, Nick Mutuma and a host of others.

Skinny Girl in Transit Season 5 was written by Bunmi Ajakaiye, Temitope Salu and Lani Aisida, and is powered by GTBank.

Watch the official trailer below: