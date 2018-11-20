News Feed

NECO Extends Registration Of 2018 SSCE
The registration of the ongoing 2018 November/December NECO SSCE examination, has been extended, the national examination body through its acting registrar has announced.
 

The National Examinations Council has announced an extension for the registration of the on-going 2018 November/December NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The Acting Registrar of NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gana said applicants wishing to sit for the examination could still register as ‘walk-in* (late registration) candidates.’

The Registrar said the extension became necessary because some of the candidates could not register at the expiration of registration deadline of Nov. 17.

He advised all the candidates who failed to meet the registration deadline to take advantage of the window provided by the management.

The NECO boss urged candidates registering after the closing date to adhere to the guidelines of the registration process.

He, however, warned that such candidates must complete the registration within twenty-four hours to the scheduled time of examination for the subject(s) that they intended to sit for.

Gana also advised those who wish to register as walk-in candidates to contact the nearest NECO State Office for full details on the registration procedure.

It would be recalled that NECO had on Nov. 14 announced a change in its examination date from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19.

NECO said the changes were necessary to ensure that no candidate missed the examination and for the council to ensure a successful conduct of its examinations.

(NAN)

