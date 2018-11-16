News Feed

NECO Postpones Examination, Announces New Dates for Nov/Dec SSCE
The National Examinations Council on Wednesday, announced that its November/December 2018 SSCE earlier scheduled to commence on November 15th, has been shifted.
 

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has shifted the commencement date of the November/ December, 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to Nov.19.

Abubakar Gana, the Acting Registrar of NECO, in a statement issued on Wednesday, recalls that the examination was earlier scheduled to commence on Nov.15.

Gana called on candidates sitting for the examination to download the new examination time table on NECO’s website: www.mynecoexams.com.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination.’’

The acting registrar expressed regrets over the inconveniences the change of date would cause the candidates.

