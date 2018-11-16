Nelly dragged to court over rape in UK

A British woman, identified as Jane Doe, has accused singer, Nelly, of sexual assault. She claims that the singer masturbated in front of her and made obscene remarks at his meet and greet following his concert in Southend, Essex in December 2017.

Jane added that he forced his erection into her mouth but she jumped back and managed to escape.

In her words:

“You may have more quid in your bank than I do but this doesn’t make you anymore special. Pull your trousers back up and fuck off” Jane told singer, Nelly

The “Dilemma” artiste had allegedly dropped his pants and started maturnating while saying “You want this d**k don’t you”. Nelly has described the effects of his accusations on his girlfriend who was sued by Jane Doe for reportedly calling her a ‘liar’ on social media. “To go after my girlfriend as well is unfair and goes too far. Shantel has been through enough. I am a father to a beautiful strong woman. I was raised by a single woman. I love them all very much” Nelly said