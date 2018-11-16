Netherlands 2 France 0: ‘That Depay Walk After The Goal Is A Movie’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Depay’s Filthy Goal(Video)

The Orange boys condemned World cup holder, France, to their first defeat since winning the mundial in June today during their UEFA Nations league clash at Ajax, Holland.

Former Manchester United winger, Memphis Depay, was the star man of the match as he gave a good account of himself and also tormented the Les Bleus defence at will before getting on the score sheet with virtually the last kick of the match.

Netherlands midfielder, De Jong, was fouled in the Les Bleus area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot with the Lyon forward going on to dispatch the kick by employing a panenka technique.

Video below:

FT NED 2-0 FRA, Memphis Depay with a late 2nd for the Dutch #UEFANationsLeague #NEDFRA pic.twitter.com/gP5OQQ4Y7J — Ultra Football (@UltraFootie) November 16, 2018

