NEW ALBUM: PRETTYBOY D-O DROPS DEBUT MIXTAPE, ‘EVERYTHING PRETTY’

Fast-rising Artiste, Prettyboy D-O has released his first album featuring guests like Simi, Santi, Odunsi, Falz and more. Since his break out with dance anthem ‘footwork’, he has managed to prove he’s no one-hit wonder with his follow-ups – Therefore, his long-teased debut album, ‘Everything Pretty’ was highly-anticipated and now it’s finally here.

From the first song ‘The Motto’, Everything Pretty arrests you with its infectious vibe. Prettyboy apologized to his fans for the delay of the album.

In his words:

“Sorry guys for this delay. as I’m talking to you, it still says Wednesday (Nov 7th) as the release date but it only went live on YouTube yesterday. but we had to do the whole process again. immensely sorry” Prettyboy shared via Twitter on Thursday

 

See tracklist below:

 

 

