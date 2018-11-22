Neymar, Mbappe Injured Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Paris Saint-Germain forwards, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both in a race against time to recover from injuries in time for the crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool, the French club said on Wednesday.

PSG said a scan had showed that Neymar strained an adductor muscle in his groin in Brazil’s 1-0 friendly win against Cameroon on Tuesday.

And Mbappe has a shoulder contusion after falling heavily in France’s 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Stade de France.

“A 48-hour period of treatment will be undertaken to assess their clinical evolution,” PSG said.

It appears likely that both players will miss PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday, but their real target will be Wednesday’s Champions League match against Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

All four sides could still qualify for the knockout phase from Group C. Liverpool have the same number of points as leaders Napoli while PSG sit third, one point behind Liverpool and one point ahead of Red Star Belgrade.