Nicki Minaj reportedly believes Cardi B tried to assassinate her following shoot-out on music video set

Reports on various media outlets have it that Nicki Minaj believes that Cardi B, or people associated with her, tried to assassinate her on the set of her new music video.

On Friday, at about 10:25 PM, police got a “shots fired” call and raced to the home. It was a Beverly Hills home where Tekashi 6ix9ine was shooting a music video with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

At the time, most people believed the shooters were aiming at controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. But there are now reports that Nicki Minaj’s team are worried the bullets might have been meant for her and they suspect Cardi, or her supporters may be responsible.

MTO claims that one of Nicki’s trusted friends said to them, “Maybe that bullets were meant for Tekashi, but maybe it was meant for Nicki. [Cardi B] has a lot of crazy people around her.”

Also, according to TMZ, the bullets were fired towards what would have been Nicki Minaj’s dressing room. Luckily Nicki wasn’t on set yet.

Sources close to the production told TMZ that at least one bullet, possibly more, pierced the window of the master bedroom where Nicki and her crew were set to chill during the video shoot.