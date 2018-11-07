News, Uncategorized

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello pictured eating Eba at a local mamaput joint (Photos)

It is the time again when politicians will use different antics to slyly win the hearts of the populace so as to gain their votes in coming elections.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has been captured on camera, having lunch at a local restaurant in Minna, the state capital.

In the photo which is now going viral, Gov Sani Bello was eating at the joint, while his supporters looked on with joy.

This is coming few days after Hon Patrick Obiahiangbon was also spotted eating a loaf of bread with a soft dring by the road side in Edo state..




