Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello Spotted Eating At A Mamaput In Minna (Photos)

Niger State current Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello was spotted having lunch at a mamaput,a local buka in the capital of Niger state. The governor was papped eating like any other citizen in a very local eating spot.

See full photo below.

This is coming few days after Hon Patrick Obiahiangbon was spotted eating a loaf of bread by the road side in Edo state.  Sources say that photos like these tend to pop up alot when elections are around the corner.

This photo show Hon Patrick Obahiangbon eating bread with a soft drink, ahead of a strategic political meeting at Ehor in Uhunmwode local government area of Edo State.

