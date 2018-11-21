Football

Nigeria 0 Uganda 0: Social Media Commentator, JJ Omojuwa, Lash At Super Eagles Critics

Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by highly physical Uganda national team during their friendly clash at Stephen Keshi international stadium, Asaba, today.

Some Nigerians didn’t seems to fancy the draw despite the team just qualifying for the 2019 African cup of Nations in Cameroon with one match to spare at the qualifying round.

Popular social media commentator, JJ Omojuwa , then took to his Twitter handle at the end of the match to support the Super Eagle by sayingr.

What he said:

You may also like

‘Portugal is no fun without CR7, but this Andre Silva kid is a good watch’ – What Fans Are Saying About This Andre Silva’s Goal Is A Must Read(video)

Nigeria 0 Uganda 0: Super Eagles Defender, William Troost Ekong, Drops Classy Message For Asaba People At The End Of The Match

Betting Tips: Poland vs Portugal

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 20TH NOVEMBER

Liverpool Defender, Virgil Van Dijk, Sends Netherlands Into Finals, Relegates Germany Then Knocked Out France At The Death

Liverpool Defender, Van Dijk, Drops Lovely message For Team Mates After Landing Netherlands In The Finals

Germany 2 Netherlands 2: Manchester City Winger, Leroy Sane, Rues Missed Chancel

What Liverpool Forward, Xherdan Shaqiri, Said After Inspiring Switzerland To A Come Back Against Belgium Is A Must Read

Check Out The Toni Kroos ‘amazing’ pass for Leroy Sane between 3 defenders That’s Wowing Football Lovers Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *