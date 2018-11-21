Nigeria 0 Uganda 0: Social Media Commentator, JJ Omojuwa, Lash At Super Eagles Critics

Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by highly physical Uganda national team during their friendly clash at Stephen Keshi international stadium, Asaba, today.
Some Nigerians didn’t seems to fancy the draw despite the team just qualifying for the 2019 African cup of Nations in Cameroon with one match to spare at the qualifying round.
Popular social media commentator, JJ Omojuwa , then took to his Twitter handle at the end of the match to support the Super Eagle by sayingr.
What he said:
What do we want though? From not qualifying for AFCON back to back, they qualified for the WC with a game to spare in a group including 🇨🇲 x 🇩🇿. Now they have qualified for AFCON with a game to spare. We can’t judge them based on meaningless matches! https://t.co/Shaggmpzbv
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 20, 2018