Football

Nigeria 0 Uganda 0: Super Eagles Defender, William Troost Ekong, Drops Classy Message For Asaba People At The End Of The Match

Super Eagles of Nigeria played a goalless draw with Uganda national team today during an International friendly match at Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, to cap off what has been an interesting year.

The visitors who boast of a better head to head record with the Nigerian national team resulted to playing a very physical game and this made it very difficult for the host to influence proceedings in the final third.

The people of the state didn’t disappoint as they troupe to the stadium in numbers to cheer the county’s national team during the contest.

Super Eagles defender, William Troost Ekong, who was in action during the match then returned the gesture by taking to his twitter handle to thank the people of the state.

What he said:

 

