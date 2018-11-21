Football

Nigeria 4 Zambia 0: Here Is How Super Falcon’s Forward, Asisat Oshoala, Reacted To The Massive Win

Image result for asisat vs zambia

Super Falcons of Nigeria thrashed the Copper Queens of Zambia 4-0 to keep their hope of making it out of Group E at the ongoing Total African women cup of nations alive after losing their first match to the host nation, South Africa.

The scoreline could have been worse for the copper Queens but for the profligacy of African best player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, who missed several goal scoring chances.

The Dalian Quanjian F.C striker then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react by revealing how happy she is with the win.

What she said:

You may also like

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Who Do You Think Would Win???

‘Girl’s are Super Again’ – Nigerians Say As They React To Super Falcons Mauling Of Zambia

AWCON 2018: Super Falcons Back To Winning Ways After Beating Zambia

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

Betting Tips: Atlectico Madrid vs Barcelona

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 21ST NOVEMBER

Mauro Icardi Scores First Goal For Argentina With This ‘Sweet’ Goal To Begin Post Messi Era And Fans Can’t Stop Reacting(Video)

South Africa 1 Nigeria 1: Super Eagles Forward, Ahmed Musa, Reveals Why He Accepts Gabian Referee, Baakary Gassama’s, Apology

Chelsea Striker, Oliver Giroud, Moves Clear Of Zinedine Zidane In France All Time Highest Goalscorer Chat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *