Nigeria 4 Zambia 0: Here Is How Super Falcon’s Forward, Asisat Oshoala, Reacted To The Massive Win

Super Falcons of Nigeria thrashed the Copper Queens of Zambia 4-0 to keep their hope of making it out of Group E at the ongoing Total African women cup of nations alive after losing their first match to the host nation, South Africa.

The scoreline could have been worse for the copper Queens but for the profligacy of African best player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, who missed several goal scoring chances.

The Dalian Quanjian F.C striker then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react by revealing how happy she is with the win.

