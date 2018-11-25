Nigeria 6 Equatorial Guinea 0: What Hat Trick Girl, Asisat Oshoala, Said After Sending Super Falcons To Semi Finals Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian( Video)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have booked their place at the ongoing Total African Women cup of nations tournament after thrashing Equatorial Guinea by putting six unreplied goals past them earlier today.

Current African women footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala, bagged three out the goals to open his goal scoring account in the competition.

Despite losing their first match of the competition to South Africa, the Super Falcons still went on to top their group after Zambia held South Africa to a 1-1 draw.

Oshoala, who was voted woman of the match during the clash then revealed while being interviewed by journalists that he places premium on the team’s performance ahead of her own individual accolades.

What she said below: