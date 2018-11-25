”Nigeria is not worth dying for” – Betty Irabor writes

Nigerian columnist, philanthropist, writer, publisher and founder of Genevieve magazine, Betty Irabor has reacted to the recent murder of over 50 soldiers by Boko Haram members, and she is of the opinion that the country is not worth sacrificing one’s life for.

Her tweet reads;

The land is not green, it is soaked in blood!

It is not enough to just type Rest in Peace. Our government need to be truly held accountable for the slaughter of our soldiers by boko haram. Truth is, Nigeria is not worth dying for.

According to reuters, Boko Haram terrorists killed around 100 N.igerian soldiers on Sunday during an attack on an army base.