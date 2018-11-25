Uncategorized

”Nigeria is not worth dying for” – Betty Irabor writes

Nigerian columnist, philanthropist, writer, publisher and founder of Genevieve magazine, Betty Irabor has reacted to the recent murder of over 50 soldiers by Boko Haram members, and she is of the opinion that the country is not worth sacrificing one’s life for.

Her tweet reads;

The land is not green, it is soaked in blood!

It is not enough to just type Rest in Peace. Our government need to be truly held accountable for the slaughter of our soldiers by boko haram. Truth is, Nigeria is not worth dying for.

According to reuters, Boko Haram terrorists killed around 100 N.igerian soldiers on Sunday during an attack on an army base.

Tags

You may also like

Reality star Blac Chyna gets into a street fight with someone allegedly insulting her in Abuja (Video)

Clash of date with Wizkid’s show can’t affect mine – Olamide tells his fans

I will never allow my son call anyone who isn’t family Uncle or Aunty – Tonto Dikeh

Woman spends 4 years growing her fingernails to win bet against a friend

Fuji musician, Pasuma commissions ten blocks of classrooms to celebrate his 51st birthday in Mushin

Mr Eazi who was allegedly thrown out from TerraKulture in Lagos for being rude to the owner finally reacts

Nollywood actress, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi celebrates her birthday with action-filled photos

“In Lagos now, if you don’t have a fake ass, you are not a big girl” – Club owner, Cubana says

Nina loses her personal and business pages on IG to a hacker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *