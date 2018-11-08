Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on earth – Pat Utomi

Professor of political economy and former presidential candidate Pat Utomi, has said Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on planet earth right now.

Pat Utomi made this known when he appeared on Channels TV this morning. He said Nigeria’s unpreparedness for very important events such as the 2019 election further thrusts the nation into a state of confusion and disarray.

“Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on planet earth right now. Nigeria is at the bottom of almost everything. We are not surviving. Millions of people are hungry and dying out there. Everywhere in Nigeria is a warzone. If we don’t fix this, we would be dealing with an existensial crisis.”