‘Nigeria Is The Most Useless Country In The World’ – Aremu Afolayan Declares After Airport Officials Frustrated Him

Actor Aremu Afolayan is seriously and furiously ranting about Nigeria. He had an unpleasant experience at the airport in Lagos yesterday and he came on his IG page to vent his anger.

He attacked President Buhari and Governor Ambode for the terrible state the Nigerian Aviation sector. in his video, Afolayan described Nigeria as the most useless country he knows. According to him there is no country as useless as Nigeria.

Watch the rant