Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola gifts flowers to his daughter to cheer her up during sickness

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, recently took to social media to share how her father surprised her with lovely flowers while she was in the hospital.

The young fashionista recently fell sick with tonsillitis, a throat inflammation, and her father showed up at the hospital with flowers and balloons to make her happy.

The 21-year-old lady obviously appreciated the gesture as she posted photos to the joy of her fans.

Femi Otedola, despite being a billionaire has shown that he would always make time for his family, and he is always appreciated.

The younger sister to Nigerian female disk jockey, Cuppy Music, is mostly known as a fashion blogger and has a massive following on social media due to her sense of style.

Adding a degree to her name has got her fans really excited for her.