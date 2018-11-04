News Feed

Nigerian boy slams those against his affair with a 85-yr-old white grandma (Photos)

A Nigerian boy identified Stevin Babyking has taken to social media to slam those who is against his affair with a 85-yr-old white lady.

According to the young man, he doesn’t listen to what people say about him because it is a mere noise and distraction.

Some say he is the black sheep of the family, some say he is bad, some say he is a failure, f**k your condemnations. You don’t pay me, You’re free to criticize, if na you holy pass. She love me and want me for who I am, even chilling with me in my jungle.

Never listen to what people say about you, it’s a mere noise and distraction, focus and make the best out of bad situations. Hustlers don’t give up, let those allergic to success keep talking and you keep making it, If you think it is easy, stop talking and try it. I AM DON- SOFT-TOUCH

Tags

You may also like

2019: Atiku Abubakar Vows to Deal With Tinubu for supporting Buhari

“I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant Outside Wedlock” – Actress Nazareth Jesse Declares

Princess Shyngle calls Michael Essien’s wife ‘dumbest wife of the year’

WAEC Headquarters In Ghana Has No Record Of Buhari’s Certificate – Reno Omokri

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu And His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

I used to be a chronic stammerer – IK Ogbonna

Bobrisky Says His Mother Taught Him How To Snatch People’s Husbands

You removed your womb so as not to have kids – Ghanaian Actress blasts colleague

Fayose Goes Shopping After Regaining Freedom From EFCC Custody

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *