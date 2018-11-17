Nigerian comedian Ali Baba writes open letter to President Buhari

Top Nigerian comedian Ali Baba has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The artiste posed some constructive questions to him in the hope for a socio-political redress. In the same light, top comedian, Ali Baba has written a letter to the president which he posted on his social media page.

In the letter, Ali Baba who is one of the foremost individuals in the Nigerian comedy industry, advised the government to invest in arts rather than distributing money with different ’empowerment’ schemes. This isn’t the first of its kind. Ali Baba is one individual who always speaks to the consciousness of his followers by discussing issues that affect the society at large.

In his latest letter, his major point was wrapped around how improving arts in Nigeria can help the federal government gain more.

Read his post below:

Like we told those before you, Mr President, we don’t need you to give us money. Just provide the enabling environment, AND, WE, WILL BE THE ONES TO GIVE YOU MONEY. Let the government make a deliberate attempt to promote the arts. Piracy laws. Structure for enforcement of those laws. Film villages. Museums. Creative fora. Cinemas. Promotion of culture and tourism just like you promote crude oil…. then we will show you the money. Sir, you see all these meetings you are having, we have held them before… plus several breakout sessions. Only to be forgotten. And remembered just at the dawn of another election.