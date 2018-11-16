Uncategorized

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth accuses Wizkid of scamming Nigerians

Bright Okpocha better known by his stage name Basketmouth has accused popular singer, Wizkid of scamming Nigerians, and his reason is just as hilarious as you can imagine.

It all started when Wizkid shared a photo of himself in company of friends, excitedly having a meal of what could be seen as white rice and a huge fish however, the stew was intentionally missing from the photo

The comedian then made a joke stating that the Video which got Nigerians reacting with the slang ‘STEW’ and ‘Everywhere Stew’ was a scam as Wizkid appeared not to be eating any despite stirring a controversy and causing the price of ingredients used in preparing stew to skyrocket in the market.

In his words;

So @wizkidayo with all the stew everywhere, you’re still eating white rice and fish? Continue deceiving us oh, after you don make tomatoes cost for market




