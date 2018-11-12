News Feed

Nigerian Couple Look Stunning In Village-themed Pre-wedding Photos

A Nigerian couple who are set to walk down the aisle in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, have used a village-theme for their pre-wedding photos and, they’re throwing it all the way back.
In the photos which emerged online, the couple were dressed in olden days traditional style of clothing. They were also seen moving around on a bicycle. The groom-to-be was seen in a vest, wrapper and a palm-wine tappers hat.
The bride-to-be was seen rocking a similar wrapper to her boo and accessorized with beads on her head, neck, wrists, ankles and waist.
Ekedominic Dominic, who shared the photos on Facebook, with a photo of their wedding invitation card, wrote:
“I stole her heart,now she is stealing my last name. Join us as we legalize our friendship for life by saying I do, #ZukyRay2018 #Aka_chukwu_diya #MOG2018_Finally.”
See more photos below;

