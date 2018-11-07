Uncategorized

Nigerian designer who makes Agbada for Ebuka thanks him for changing his life as he buys wife a car

A Lagos-based fashion designer identified as Michael Black, has taken to Instagram page to reveal how his life changed for the better ever since Nigerian TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wore one of his Agbada designs.

Black who just bought his wife a new car, attributed the success of his business to Ebuka who has got the Midas touch and patronized him by wearing one of his Agbada designs.

Black shared a photo of the Honda Accord car he bought his wife, and thanking Ebuka for believing in his Agbada collection, adding that he has been getting numerous orders ever since Ebuka rocked his royal Agbada.

He posted the photo and wrote:

“Just want to thank God for his grace over me and my family as well as business. Just bought this car for my wonderful wife.

“All thanks to God and my boss @ebuka who believed in my Agbada Royal collection, wore it few months ago…since then i have been getting orders around the world!! To my wife pls i no be @davidoofficial …manage this one, soon i go buy you latest Porsche!!”

Going through Black’s Instagram page, there are pictures of celebrities who have rocked his designs and it seems business is only getting better for the lucky and talented fellow.




