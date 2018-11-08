Uncategorized

Nigerian doctor saves a baby with an improvised incubator

A Nigerian medical doctor gets the applauds of many after he saved a child’s life by using a carton to improvise as an incubator.

Dr Chibuike Joseph Chukwudum, who works at a hospital in the southeastern part of Nigeria has been hailed a hero for his actions.

As there was no incubator available at the hospital where he works, he kept a fragile baby alive by creating an incubator with a carton.

He then added hot water bottles and a source of light to keep the child as warm as possible.

See tweets and photos below;




