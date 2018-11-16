News Feed, Trending

Nigerian footballer called out for failing to make child support payments

Super eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, has been accused of failing to pay for child support. The footballer was accused by former German partner, Melissa Krott, of refusing to pay €11,000. German newspaper, Bild, reports that Onyekuru has refused to pay up even after a court ordered him to.

“I met him via Instagram. I thought he was great. At some point we wrote, met. When he found out that I was pregnant, he did not want the child. Speech was no longer possible. He closed me off everywhere” Krott added that the Galatasaray forward got a new girlfriend after their breakup. “Right after the break up, he already had a new girlfriend, with whom he also has a child, a little boy” she said. Onyekuru is yet release an official statement on the issue.

 

 

You may also like

Minimum wage: Shehu Sani blasts governors opposing 30k

Lovely pre-wedding photos of a pregnant nurse & her Engineer fiance

‘OUR FUTURE IS IN THEIR HANDS’ – OBASANJO URGES POLITICIANS TO STOP UTILIZING YOUTHS AS THUGS

Popular Benefits of Strength Training That Go Beyond Building Muscle

Tope Alabi And Her Husband Soji Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

“I Found The One” Burna Boy Shares Loveup Photo With A Pretty Lady

Jennifer Lopez earns ₦723 Million for 20 minutes performance

Wife Omitted From Obituary After Killing Husband And Children In Benue (Photos)

Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Family Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *