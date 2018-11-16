Nigerian footballer called out for failing to make child support payments

Super eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, has been accused of failing to pay for child support. The footballer was accused by former German partner, Melissa Krott, of refusing to pay €11,000. German newspaper, Bild, reports that Onyekuru has refused to pay up even after a court ordered him to.

“I met him via Instagram. I thought he was great. At some point we wrote, met. When he found out that I was pregnant, he did not want the child. Speech was no longer possible. He closed me off everywhere” Krott added that the Galatasaray forward got a new girlfriend after their breakup. “Right after the break up, he already had a new girlfriend, with whom he also has a child, a little boy” she said. Onyekuru is yet release an official statement on the issue.