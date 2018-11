Nigerian identical twins, Martha Tongha and Priscilla Tongha Mberekpe have lightened many hearts after sharing their lovely maternity photos.

The twins revealed that they both are pregnant with identical twins.

Martha, who shared their maternity photos on her social media page, wrote alongside it: Twin pregnant wit [sic] identical twins……..God is great #beautifulovaries #Godovaus #mybestiesrhere #linagecontinues #onlyatwinunderstanddis

See photos below: