Nigerian identical twins pregnant with identical twins

Beautiful Nigerian identical twins identified as Tongha Martha and Priscilla Tongha Mberekpe are currently trending on social as they reveal that they are pregnant with

identical twins.

One of the pregnant sisters, Chika who shared the

photos on Instagram wrote;

“If you know me, you know I love my sisters to the next universe and back. I’ve literally shared everything with them (clothes, teachers, parents, food etc) I’m now

sharing this crazy journey to motherhood.

Gods timing is just miraculous. I could not have dreamt it like this.”

Onyee wrote;

“To have sisters that laugh with you, cry with you, even fight with you is truly a blessing… but to have sisters

that go on the best journey in life with you – being a mother – is just EVERYTHING!!!”

Ogechi wrote;

“I’ve shared my entire life with you both. I wouldn’t want to start this part of my life any other way. God knew what he was doing when he gave me sisters. I’d be dead without them or at least my hair would look a

mess.”