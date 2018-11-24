“Nigerian Jellof is the bomb” – Blac Chyna says as she ignores Burna Boy’s threat

US socialite, Blac Chyna has just snubbed Burna Boy’s threats as she gushes over Nigerian Jellof.

The reality star just landed Nigeria as she takes to her Instastory to share photos to prove that, she has equally shared a photo of the ‘Nigerian Jellof rice’ where she was seen praising the meal.

See her posts below;

Recall that Blac Chyna was threatened by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who warned the reality star not to come to the country to sell her bleaching cream as he rained curses on her if that would be her intentions, well she is yet to reply him as we see her arriving Nigeria.