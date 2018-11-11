News Feed

Nigerian lady fights her husband over his relationship with his babymama (Video)

A video has emerged of a Nigerian couple fighting over the husband’s alleged lustful relationship with his baby mama.

According to the wife, Seun, her husband, Rasheed Akinsowon, gave his baby mama full access to their house, including a spare key.

Seun claims she didn’t know he had another child until she got to the U.S.

Trouble, however, started due to the cordiality between her husband and the said baby mama. She has now petitioned the U.S government over the maltreatment from her husband.

