Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian Lady reveals how her Kids gave her birthday gifts of shoes & bags bought with the lunch money they saved up

A Facebook user identified as Princess Amaka, has taken to the social networking platform to reveal how her three children gave her birthday gifts of shoes and bag bought with the lunch money they saved up.

The Nigerian mother who is a year older today, shared her joy on Facebook as she posted photos of her gifts from her kids and wrote:

“My people, Am pls one today and my kids brought me to tears of joy this morning. Am so excited!

I never knew the lunch money that is normally given to them for lunch , they used to go hungry at the school and keep saving that 50 or 100 naira giving to them just to present a gift to mom on her birthday.

My joy is overwhelming, take a look at the shoes and bag my 3 kids planned and get for me. Tears of joy my people. What a wonderful children. I called then the best kids in the world. Please ndi Anambra join them and wish me. God is so wonderful.”

See her post below:

Tags

You may also like

“Making me ur husband is the greatest of all” – Duncan Mighty gushes over his wife on her birthday (Photo)

My objectives for better Nigeria is very clear – Buhari

Ruggedman writes open letter to celebrities, asks them to challenge government

Mercy Johnson looks chic & slim in adorable new photo, her fans react

Stop turning us down, we make more money than men in suit – Keke Driver advises Nigerian women

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth accuses Wizkid of scamming Nigerians

Rotimi Amaechi must resign for using state funds to finance Buhari’s campaign

Blogger Stella calls out Linda for allegedly stealing her exclusive content

Cubana’s boss bashes Runtown for labeling his ex-boss “broke” (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *