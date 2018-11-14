Nigerian lady screams uncontrollably as husband surprises her with brand new Infiniti SUV (Photos)

A Nigerian man has gifted his wife with a brand new Infiniti SUV. The elated lady screamed and jumped for joy after seeing her new white midsize-SUV.

Her husband, who captured her elated moment on camera, shared the video on his page and wrote,

Waited so many days, months and years to give you a befitting gift, just to show my appreciation for all God has used you to do in my life. You having still birth babies year after year with pains and tears. God answered our prayers finally with Ayomide and Motunrayo.

You have been not only my wife but my little mother who pray and fast for my success in all my endeavors. You deserve more than this love. I pray this open doors to so many wonderful gift from me to you Congrat

