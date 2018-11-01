Nigerian lady who couldn’t afford chicken, cooks & eats a lizard (Photos)

A young Nigerian lady identified as Akayi Asoloko, who is a Poet and Playwright, has been trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms from social media users over a recent post she shared online.

She took to her Instagram page, @akayi_gloria, and shared some photos of a lizard she killed, cooked and ate as a delicious meal.

Akayi who posted the photos, revealed that she was broke and couldn’t even afford to buy chicken, and thanked God for providing her the lizard which she prepared for food.

She wrote: “God has given me free meat…even when I am broke and can’t afford chicken, God would send a lizard my way. #God’sGrace #FoodForever.”

