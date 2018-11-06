Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian Lady who was declared wanted by the police for stealing at a party finally speaks

Few days ago, the video of a young lady hit the internet after she was filmed putting glass cups, drinks and other things she could find on the table inside her bag.

This video went viral as many passed all sorts of negative comments towards her.

However, it turns out that the lady is an actress and identified as Akhigbe E Gloria (age) on Facebook. Gloria came out to say that she was only acting as people around her were aware that a video was going on. She did not end there, she further revealed that other top Yoruba actresses who shared the same table with her.

Still bitter about people thinking she is a thief, the actress added that she has received several awards but the pictures did not go viral only for her to be acting at a party and everyone had something to say.

Her post reads:

“And I wonder how videos of movie clips I’ve featured in and the ones I am not, posted on social media by me never went viral. Pictures of awards I’ve received so far as an actress never went viral, be that I posted it or not. I see a video of me Slay Mama doing party clearance gone viral for the whole 24hrs and more please I just want to bring to the public notice that the video was just a fun video I did at the party, was more than one. On the table this video was recorded were top actresses and actors that saw me doing my thing, Aunty Keji Yusuf (sitting opposite me, bursting with laughter), Efe Orhorha (my PA on the left acting up with me) Ireti Osayemi Bakare, Bakare Adeoye, Korede (whose father’s burial we were at) Bose Joseph, Delola Fadipe (owner of the hand fan I cleared) etc, if you listen well you’ll hear people laughing, the laughter was because of the video, ejo make una no pure sand fi mi Indomie o, Please I am not Omo oju o ri ola ri o, was just a fun time video. That video is not the only video sef and I go dey do more now as I see as so. To the person that trimmed the video, thanks you try. Thanks to friends and family that knows me so well, I appreciate your concern. Here’s the part one and two. My name is Age. …… I am an actress!”

Tags

You may also like

$1million Victoria’s Secret bra goes viral on Twitter

Nigerian man in trending ‘spell Buhari’ video gets help from well-meaning Nigerians

You’ll be shocked to see me sitting pretty beside God in Heaven – Bobrisky addresses his haters

Man shocked after seeing market women washing vegetables in a dirty stream in Anambra state (Photo)

Assasination attempt on Ekweremadu: security agencies under Buhari, now more alive to invading residence of NASS leadership

I Don’t Wanna Be Single Anymore – Onyii Alex Laments

85-year old Paul Biya sworn in as Cameroon’s President for a seventh term (Photo)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate K-Brule involved in a road accident (Photos)

Thin Tall Tony raises alarm after seeing his photo in a gay dating site

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *