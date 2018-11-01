News Feed

Nigerian Lady whose sex tape with pastor leaked finally spills all (photos/video)

The lady whose sex tape with Apostle Chris Omatsola leaked has finally spoken up and she revealed some shocking details.

According to the lady in the sex video identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho, Apostle Chris Omatsola, a senior pastor of Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lekki, Lagos, was the one who released the video himself to get back at her for ending things between them.

It was not a laptop repairer that released the video as reported when the video went viral weeks back.

Princess Tamaratokoni said her ex-fiance Apostle Omatsola was physically and emotionally abusive and was also manipulative.

She shared photos of the injury he inflicted on her and said that contrary to his claims, the sex tape wasn’t recorded long ago when the pastor “was still in the world”, but was recorded this year when they were in a relationship.

Apostle Omatsola also addressed the leaked tape in a video that can be seen below.

Princess Tamaratokoni wrote:

