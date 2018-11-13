News Feed

Nigerian man claims he got visas to 3 countries after he placed his pastor’s “miracle sticker” on his international passport

 

A Malawi-based Nigerian man shared his testimony in church, claiming to have received financial miracles and travel opportunity after he put a sticker given to him by a pastor on his international passport.

Read below:

“A Malawian based Nigerian man gave a powerful testimony of the miracle stickers. He received a prophecy 2 weeks ago and Bishop Stephen Mwila Gave him a sticker with a miracles towel and promised that he will open up financial doors and travels him. He believed the man of God and he went and put sticker in his passport. Today he came with powerful testimony with Approved visas of 3 countries .

See more photos below;

Tags

You may also like

I Can Only Do S*X Scenes For Hollywood – BBNaija Tobi Bakre

See the £35 jumpsuit lady ordered and see what she received (Photos)

“Isn’t it funny how it’s okay for them to have side chicks but not okay for us to have side niggas” – Juliet Ibrahim maintains her stance

Wedding vendors in Nigeria are silent millionaires /almost billionaires- OAP Gbemi says

“I’ve Done Some Wrong In My Life But You’re The One Thing I Got Absolutely Right” Banky W Gushes Over Adesua

Olamide’s reveals what else he does apart from making music

Top 5 Most Handsome Bachelors In Nollywood At The Moment (2018)

NIGERIANS NOW ENJOY STEADY POWER SUPPLY, SAYS FASHOLA

Teology Nigeria Limited takes over 9mobile

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *