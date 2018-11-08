Nigerian Man cries out after seeing some women do this to bitter leaf meant for Public Consumption (photos)

Do you buy already washed vegetables? A Nigerian man, Chidi Okoye has raised an alarm with a note of warning after he witnessed some women wash bitter-leaf meant for consumption with dirty water.

When food becomes contaminated, it has the potential to make you sick. Depending on the source and level of contamination, the effects of contaminated food can cause symptoms such as cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, nerve damage, allergies and paralysis. Food contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, allergens or bacterial toxins is said to dangerous to your health.

Okoye advised that before you consume already processed bitter-leaf, you must endeavour to re-wash it with clean water.

Now, who knows what obtains in the water those women processed their about-to-be-sold bitter-leaf in?

See Okoye’s post below:

“This morning on my way having my routine walk, I saw these women in Awka processing Onugbu (bitterleaf) one of out favorite soups with this mud water and from there to the various markets. Please rewash your bitterleaf if you are buying the already processed ones. Eye witness Chidi Okoye.”





The dirty water pictured above.