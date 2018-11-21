News Feed

Nigerian man hiding his HIV status, infects his girlfriend

A Nigerian lady has taken to twitter to reveal how her friend’s boyfriend hid his HIV status from her, which later found out after spotting Anti Retro-Viral drugs in his room.

The lady reportedly went for test to determine her HIV status, because she had been sleeping with, the man for 5 months and sadly she tested positive.

The tweet reads ;

Men can pretend alot sha… I advice every lady to properly search d crib of any guy they r dating to be sure his words match his lifestyle… My friend just found ARV drugs in the wardrobe of her boyfriend… Dude is HIV +… But y hide it

