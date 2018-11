Man who has become a social media sensation for misspelling words especially ‘Buhari‘ gets help from some concerned Nigerians.

The man who goes by the name Dede Nne entertained Nigerians with his attempts at spelling simple words, even though some pointed out that he might be in need of psychological help.

Dede Nne in the viral ‘spell Buhari’ video who lives in Umuahia, has been cleaned up by well-meaning Nigerians and had a better look in new photos shared online.

Here are some photos below;