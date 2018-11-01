News, Uncategorized

Nigerian man is excited as he saves N306,415 in his piggy banks in just 10 months (photos)

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share his joy after realizing N306,415 from his piggy bank.

The man revealed that he has been saving for 10 months before opening the wooden piggy.

The man identified as Seun said he will spend some of it on his girlfriend because she deserves some spending.

His post reads:

So after breaking and counting the money in the wooden bank , we got 306,415k
Xmas yaff sweet 💪🏼
Baba God thank you for this privilege

See more of his post below:

