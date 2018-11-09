Nigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react

A Nigerian man identified as Pa Monday Agwalogu from Osisioma Ngwa local government area of Abia state, passed away in May 2018 after a brief sickness.

The man who is believed to be the oldest in his village before his death, is to be buried next week Thursday and Friday (November 16th and 17th) in his community.

Nigerians have revealed their surprise following the obituary poster of a man who is said to have died at the age of 170 (1848 – 2018).

The oldest person ever whose age has been verified is Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) of France, who died at the age of 122 years, 164 days.

Nigerian internet users have been wondering how possible this is – with some asking whether the family did the right calculation with the old man’s age.

See how internet users reacted to the report below;