Nigerian man vows to stop going to big parties over the new way of serving rice

A Nigerian man who graced his presence at a wedding ceremony has taken to social media to lament bitterly about the quantity of food he was served.

According to the young man, the quantity of the food can’t satisfy a 2year old child.

“This is why I don’t like going to big parties anymore, I went to one today and this is what they served, the food that can’t even satisfy a two year old kid. Who invented this kind of rice measurement at parties sef? Can’t we go back to the old serving method ni? Is there anyone reasoning in the same direction with me?”, he wrote.