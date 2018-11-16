Nigerian mother shares birthday gift her kids got her with lunch money

A Nigerian mother, Princess Amaka, who is a year older today, shared her joy on Facebook after her three children gave her birthday gifts of shoes and bag bought with the lunch money they saved up.

She wrote;

“My people, Am pls one today and my kids brought me to tears of joy this morning. Am so excited! I never knew the lunch money that is normally given to them for lunch , they used to go hungry at the school and keep saving that 50 or 100 naira giving to them just to present a gift to mom on her birthday.

My joy is overwhelming, take a look at the shoes and bag my 3 kids planned and get for me. Tears of joy my people. What a wonderful children. I called then the best kids in the world. Please ndi Anambra join them and wish me . God is so wonderful.”