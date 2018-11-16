News Feed

Nigerian mother shares birthday gift her kids got her with lunch money

A Nigerian mother, Princess Amaka, who is a year older today, shared her joy on Facebook after her three children gave her birthday gifts of shoes and bag bought with the lunch money they saved up.

She wrote;

“My people, Am pls one today and my kids brought me to tears of joy this morning. Am so excited! I never knew the lunch money that is normally given to them for lunch , they used to go hungry at the school and keep saving that 50 or 100 naira giving to them just to present a gift to mom on her birthday.

My joy is overwhelming, take a look at the shoes and bag my 3 kids planned and get for me. Tears of joy my people. What a wonderful children. I called then the best kids in the world. Please ndi Anambra join them and wish me . God is so wonderful.”

Tags

You may also like

Alex Looks Flawless And Gorgeous in Pink Dress (Photos)

Busted: See The Two Fake Police Officers Caught Smuggling Cannabis Into Edo (Photo)

Two Reportedly Dead As Ikota Slum In Lekki Is Demolished By Unknown Persons (Photos)

My Vision For Better Nigeria Very Clear, Achievable – Buhari

Tension Boils In Delta Community As Ritual Killers Murder Farmer, Cut Of His Manhood

Tears Of Joy As Woman Reveal Birthday Gifts Her Kids Bought Her From Their Lunch Money (Photos)

Suspected Yahoo-Boy Remanded In Prison In Lagos (Photo)

‘Making Me Your Husband Is The Greatest Of All’ – Duncan Mighty Gushes Over Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Three Family Members, One Other Burn To Death In Kebbi Fire Outbreak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *