Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th November

Vanguard



The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, yesterday, raised the alarm that the upkeep of its incarcerated leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky is being used as an avenue to loot public funds.Continue reading N3.5m Feeding: Stop stealing public funds in Zakzaky’s name, Shi’ites warn

The Nation



Six governors implicated in plot Adamant APC chair arrivesFor eight hours last Sunday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was held hostage at the Department of State Security Service (DSS) at the behest of some governors and some forces in the party to force him to resign.Oshiomhole, however, stood his groundand rebuffed the pressure mounted on him to resign.He told the DSS that he committed no crime and would therefore not resign,

ThisDay



By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has charged members of the party in Anambra State to brace up to take power. Obi addressed members of the party Friday evening at the state party secretariat in Awka during a stakeholders meeting meant for the candidate

The Sun



An elder statesman and one of the leaders of Afenifere, the apex Yoruba socio-political organization, Chief Femi Okurounmuis not happy ahead of 2019. Why’ He believes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande are deceiving the Yoruba ethnic region.

The Authority



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo has displayed names of governorship candidates of 67 political parties without that…

Daily Times



Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has taken to social media to describe PDP presidential running mate, Peter Obi as a tribal bigot. El Rufai while

Daily Trust



In a dramatic twist, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the late hours of Friday displayed the name of Senator Hope Uzodimma as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, inImo state for the 2019 election. The name of Uzodimma with Akaolisa Cyprain Okechukwu as his running mate was pasted at the

Leadership



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja, pledged the commitment of his administration to revive the ‘good old days’ when the cotton and textile industry employed hundreds of thousands of Nigerians. Receiving the CEO of Vlisco Group, David Suddens, at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari, in a statement by his special adviser, media, Femi Adesina,

Daily Independent



Yenagoa The challenge of insecurity has heightened in Bayelsa State with the killing of a female undergraduate of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Seiyefa Fred, by an armed gang in Yenagoa. The 16-year-old Seiyefa, a 100-level student, was said to have been shot by the bandits suspected to be cultists in Amarata area of the