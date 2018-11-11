Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th November

Vanguard



Google on Sunday celebrated the Nigeria’s Lady of Songs, Christy Uduak Essien-Igbokwe on her 58th posthumous birthday.

The Nation



Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) boss Olubankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W has declared his intention to contest for the Lagos Eti Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives in the 2019 general election.The Musician made the announcement at the debut convention of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) in Lagos. He said he was aware it would not be easy to run given who he would be running against.

ThisDay



Against the background of speculations regarding his whereabouts after an alleged encounter with operatives of the Department of State Security, (DSS), the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, saturday spoke out about what transpired between him and the DSS. Oshiomhole emphatically denied

Guardian



No fewer than 850 members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) have defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) in Zaria LGAn of Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors included the PRP Youth Leader in Zaria, Mr Ibrahim Hassan-Pako, and a prominent PDP

The Authority



By Steve Oko Dr. Uche Ogah has been confirmed as the authentic candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for…

Daily Times



It was celebration galore asVice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Incumbent Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode honored at the Africa Human Resources

Daily Trust



The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has said that he was not informed of the logic behind the relocation of the Election Petition Tribunal from Osogbo to Abuja. The relocation of the election tribunal was announced via a one-paragraph memo published

Leadership



Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) on Saturday tasked leaders from all sectors of the economy to promote the culture of sacrifice and transparency in order to achieve national development. He made the call when he received an award from the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance USA, Nigeria Chapter, for his outstanding leadership qualities. Sani,

Tribune



The Yoruba Progressive Youth Congress (YPYC), has warned the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to respect the limits of his constitutional boundaries and stop the veiled attempt to ridicule Vice President Yemi