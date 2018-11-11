Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th November

Vanguard

Google Doodle celebrates Christy Essien-Igbokwe’s 58th posthumous birthday


Google on Sunday celebrated the Nigeria’s Lady of Songs, Christy Uduak Essien-Igbokwe on her 58th posthumous birthday.

The Nation

Banky W to run for House of Reps.


Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) boss Olubankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W has declared his intention to contest for the Lagos Eti Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives in the 2019 general election.The Musician made the announcement at the debut convention of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) in Lagos. He said he was aware it would not be easy to run given who he would be running against.

ThisDay

Oshiomhole: My Conversations with Department of State Security


Against the background of speculations regarding his whereabouts after an alleged encounter with operatives of the Department of State Security, (DSS), the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, saturday spoke out about what transpired between him and the DSS. Oshiomhole emphatically denied

Guardian

850 PDP, PRP members defect to APC in Zaria


No fewer than 850 members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) have defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) in Zaria LGAn of Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors included the PRP Youth Leader in Zaria, Mr Ibrahim Hassan-Pako, and a prominent PDP

The Authority

2019 Abia guber race : INEC affirms Ogah as APC’s flag bearer as 29 candidates jostle for Ikpeazu’s seat


By Steve Oko Dr. Uche Ogah has been confirmed as the authentic candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for…

Daily Times

OSINBAJO, AMBODE, Others Honoured at AFRICA H.R AWARDS AND CONFERENCE


It was celebration galore asVice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Incumbent Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode honored at the Africa Human Resources

Daily Trust

I wasn’t informed about relocation of election tribunal to Abuja ‘ Adeleke


The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has said that he was not informed of the logic behind the relocation of the Election Petition Tribunal from Osogbo to Abuja. The relocation of the election tribunal was announced via a one-paragraph memo published

Leadership

Shehu Sani Tasks Leaders On Sacrifice, Transparency


Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) on Saturday tasked leaders from all sectors of the economy to promote the culture of sacrifice and transparency in order to achieve national development. He made the call when he received an award from the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance USA, Nigeria Chapter, for his outstanding leadership qualities. Sani,

Tribune

Stop insulting Osinbajo: Yoruba group cautions Dogara, House of Reps


The Yoruba Progressive Youth Congress (YPYC), has warned the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to respect the limits of his constitutional boundaries and stop the veiled attempt to ridicule Vice President Yemi

