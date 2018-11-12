Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th November

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that the process for extraditing a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom has begun.

Vanguard

Niger Delta Support Group, NIDSG, has demanded an explanation from the Federal Government on the state of seaports in the region, saying it needs to know why the seaports are not functioning like Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

The Sun