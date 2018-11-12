Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th November

ThisDay
EFCC Confirms Plan to Extradite Alison-Madueke
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that the process for extraditing a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom has begun.
Vanguard
N-Delta group to FG: Why aren’t our seaports functional?
Niger Delta Support Group, NIDSG, has demanded an explanation from the Federal Government on the state of seaports in the region, saying it needs to know why the seaports are not functioning like Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.
The Sun
2019: Ex-EFCC boss, Waziri cautions politicians on hate speech, violence
A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri, has called on politicians to make their agenda for Nigerians their focus, rather than dwelling on issues that would further divide the people.
Guardian
The Operations Manager of the company, Mr. Thank Olaf, gave the date while addressing members of the Senate Committee on Works who were on inspection tour of projects in Lagos as part of their oversight functions. He said the delay was caused by stoppage of works on the project due to funding and additional facilities such as flyovers, u-turns and under parks, among others.
Daily Times
Imo 2019: APC guber candidates missing in INEC list
The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State may end up in filling no governorship candidate in the 2019 general election as the party’s flag bearer was yesterday conspicuously missing in the 67 gubernatorial candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Daily Trust
Oshiomhole denies meeting Tinubu in London
National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has denied meeting with the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London over his interrogation by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).
The Nation
Banky W to battle Obanikoro’s son for Eti-Osa Reps seat
Singer/actor Banky Wellington, has joined the rising number of entertainers going for elective offices in the oncoming 2019 election.
Tribune
No bank will be allowed to fail, CBN reassures Nigerians
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its resolve to ensure that all deposit money banks in the country do not fail, but remain safe and sound.
The Authority
PDP challenges Buhari to speak on N378 bn NLNG scandal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari
and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on how N378 billion proceed from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas dividends was allegedly siphoned by the Buhari Presidency cabal, under sleazy oil subsidy deals.