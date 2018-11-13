Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th November

Vanguard



‘The Committee on Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, set up by the Plateau Government, has said 1,801 persons were killed in the recent attacks on the state.

The Nation

A Kano High Court on Monday upheld its earlier order halting the state House of Assembly Investigative Committee from investigating the bribery allegation against Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Guardian

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to begin an investigation into bribery allegations against Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje.

ThisDay

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday said his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would prioritise security, national unity, education and job creation, if elected president of Nigeria, saying the country is broken, that another four years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is beyond contemplation of any right thinking Nigerian.

Daily Trust

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has blamed past governments for not effectively utilising earned crude oil revenue to develop road and other infrastructures in the country.

Daily Times

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a total of 703 convictions of corrupt persons and corporate entity and a recovery of a whopping N892, 691,752,094.07 billion in the last three years.

The Sun

Expressing frustration with the lack of trial of Madueke in UK, Magu said: “There is no prosecution going on there, that is why we said she should be brought here for trial.”

Tribune

THE Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Monday, said his Ministry has delivered on its mandate in the Power, Works and Housing sectors.

Leadership

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action on the proposed new national Minimum Wage by transmitting it to the National Assembly in good time.