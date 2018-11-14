Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th November

Vanguard
Edo APC denies suspending Speaker, as Obaseki meets candidates
BENIN—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State would later this week meet candidates for all elective positions to fashion out strategies to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.
Thisday
Okowa Promises Eagles $25,000 for Each Goal Scored against S’Africa
The Sun
JUST IN: Sokoto dep. gov. resigns over ‘impeachment threat’
Guardian
The lawmaker also brandished another memo (HMF/FMF/CBN/FOOD/1/2017) dated June 2, 2017, in which Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, drew the attention of Adeosun, Osinbajo and the Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris to the payment instruction for the aforementioned amount of money.
Daily Times
Kwara Bye-election: PDP cautions Buhari to stop using police for politics
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the plot to use the police as a tool to intimidate voters and rig the Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal Constituency by-election, in Kwara State, scheduled for Saturday.
Daily Trust
EFCC has become a department in APC — Ortom
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had become a department in the All Progressives Congress.
Leadership
NDDC Denies Disappearance Of N21.9bn A’Ibom Office Fund
Tribune
2019: I will build a prosperous Nigeria — Ezekwesili
The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr.Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday said she would work to build and deliver a prosperous Nigeria if elected.