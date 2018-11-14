Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th November

Vanguard

Edo APC denies suspending Speaker, as Obaseki meets candidates

BENIN—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State would later this week meet candidates for all elective positions to fashion out strategies to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Thisday

Okowa Promises Eagles $25,000 for Each Goal Scored against S’Africa

Super Eagles dream of avenging the 2-0 defeat South Africa inflicted on Nigeria at the beginning of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has received the backing of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Sun

JUST IN: Sokoto dep. gov. resigns over ‘impeachment threat’

Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, may have resigned from his position.

Guardian

Osinbajo must answer for N5.8b fraud, Reps insist

The lawmaker also brandished another memo (HMF/FMF/CBN/FOOD/1/2017) dated June 2, 2017, in which Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, drew the attention of Adeosun, Osinbajo and the Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris to the payment instruction for the aforementioned amount of money.

Daily Times

Kwara Bye-election: PDP cautions Buhari to stop using police for politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the plot to use the police as a tool to intimidate voters and rig the Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal Constituency by-election, in Kwara State, scheduled for Saturday.

Daily Trust

EFCC has become a department in APC — Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had become a department in the All Progressives Congress.

Leadership

NDDC Denies Disappearance Of N21.9bn A’Ibom Office Fund

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has denied reports in online media about the alleged disappearance of a whooping N21.9 billion meant for the development of its office on Akwa Ibom State.

The Nation

2019: PDP in ‘serious difficulties’ to fund Atiku campaign, APC alleges

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday alllged that opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is finding it difficult to raise cash to fund his campaign.

Tribune

2019: I will build a prosperous Nigeria — Ezekwesili

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr.Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday said she would work to build and deliver a prosperous Nigeria if elected.

