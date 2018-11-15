Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th November

Vanguard



THE Igbo leaders, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo Leaders of Thought, the political elite, the intelligentsia, women groups, religious leaders, among others, have resolved to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi in the 2019 presidential election.

The Nation



National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to name any member of the APC who offered him bribe either in foreign or local currency to influence him and members of the National Working Committee to take decision in their favour before, during and after the party primaries or face legal action.Oshiomhole also said that it is pathetic and irresponsible for the resort to what he described as petty politics by the Senate

This Day



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Mr Mutiu Agboke, says another consignment of 242,694 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) is ready for distribution to their owners in the state. Agboke said in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan that the cards were for those who registered between April and August 2018.

Guardian



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted gold worth about N211 million being illegally transported through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Sun



Uyo Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has proposed total budgetary outlay of N670.718 billion for the 2019 financial year as against the approved provision of N 646.649 billion of 2018. This is made up of Recurrent Expenditure of N 97.096 billion, Capital Expenditure of N 445.936 billion and Consolidated Revenue Fund

Daily Times



The continued absence of the Leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Court took another twist on Wednesday as the trial judge,

Daily Trust



The Federal Government’s plan to ensure that Aviation Security [AVSEC] personnel bear arms in the next three months needs to be reviewed to ensure that it conforms with global best practices. President of Aviation Round Table (ART), Mr Gbenga Olowo, who disclosed the plan’s impending implementation last Wednesday in Lagos, said the primary objective of

Leadership



The Progressive Network for AlhajiAtiku Abubakar has appointed former Inspector General of Police and immediate past chairman, Police Service Commission, Sir Mike Okiro as its chairman of Board of Trustees. The group in a statement stated that Sir Okiro, whose appointment takes immediate effect, shall be saddled with the responsibility of giving valuable advice.

Tribune

Thu, 15 Nov 2018

An emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Wednesday night in Abuja resolved to send another delegation to President Muhammadau Buhari to canvass the Governors’ position on the new Minimum Wage.