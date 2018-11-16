Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th November

Vanguard



THE trial of an alleged cover up case of $15.5 million linked to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, alongside three others and four companies, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, was, yesterday, stalled due to the absence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s, EFCC’s, prosecutor.

The Nation



A Former national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a chieftain of the party in Edo State, Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire has thrown his weight behind the partys National Chairman, Comrade Aliyu Adams Oshiomhole on the ongoing crisis with some members.

This Day



Minister of Transportation and Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said the Peoples Democratic Partys (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku

Guardian

NLC rejects gov’s argument on inability to pay new salaries

The labour movement is worried that Nigerians may turn a cold shoulder to a fresh call for an industrial action demanding the speedy passage of a new minimum wage law.

The Sun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said he has ordered Julius Berger, the contractor handling the repair of Ijora Bridge in the Apapa area of Lagos State, to hasten work on the bridge and reopen it to traffic as soon as possible. The Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN),

The Authority



to resume negotiations next week By Appolos Christian The industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities,…

Leadership

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, will today, November 16, 2018, decide the fate of Reverend Jolly Nyame and Senator Joshua Dariye of Taraba and Plateau states respectively.

Daily Times



Few hours to the November 17 bye-election in Kwara State, the All Progressives Candidate (APC), Mr Raheem Olawuyi was at the wee hours of Thursday.

Daily Trust



The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, lacks moral ground to call for his resignation after alleged corrupt activities that trailed the party’s primaries. Com. Oshiomhole, who reacted yesterday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,

…

Tribune



The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday insisted that state governments were buoyant enough to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage demanded by Nigerian workers without resorting to downsizing. In a statement available to newsmen